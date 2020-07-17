Morganton resident honored for 20 years in business

LENOIR -- Morganton native Trent Cuthbertson, who owns the Best Cuts Barbershop in Lenoir, was recently honored by the city for celebrating 20 years in business there.
Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons presented Cuthbertson with a key to the city during his visit to the barbershop on Monday, July 6, according to an article published in the Lenoir News Topic. The ceremony included remarks from some of Cuthbertson’s customers and friends.
Cuthbertson graduated from Freedom High School in 1985 and learned the barber’s trade when he worked for James Fleming at Fleming’s Barbershop in Morganton, according to a previous News Herald article.
“Jimmy taught me everything as far as business,” he said. “He’s outstanding.”
Cuthbertson opened Best Cuts Barbershop in 2000 and has served the Lenoir community ever since, not only through cutting hair, but also by holding an annual cookout for customers and an annual back-to-school bash that includes free haircuts and school supplies for local students.
The coronavirus pandemic has made it a challenge for him to make the same impact this year.
“It closed us in March, and we were out of work for about three months,” Cuthbertson said. “Not being able to do what I do to provide for my family took a big toll. I was greatly ready to get back to work.”
He hopes to still offer a back-to-school bash this year. He and his staff are figuring out how they may do so while maintaining social distancing and keeping everyone safe. For more information on what’s being planned, Cuthbertson said to contact him at 828-448-1270.
Seeing a need, he began a food drive when the pandemic hit and distributed the food he collected to older friends of his and also in a blessing box in Morganton.
He reflected on the legacy he would like to leave in the city of Lenoir.
“I just want to be known for being a good guy trying to help out anyone that I can,” Cuthbertson said. “I have some good customers, and as the years have gone by, they’ve gotten older, so I try and stay in touch with them and make sure they’re having a good day, and if they need anything, to try and provide that for them.”
He said he was thrilled to be recognized by the city.
“I was overjoyed,” Cuthbertson said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com
