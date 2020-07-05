Office offers video conferencing option for notary public oaths
Burke County Register of Deeds

Office offers video conferencing option for notary public oaths

The Burke County Register of Deeds office will offer video conferencing appointments for people who want to take their notary public oaths for their initial commission or for re-appointment through March 1, 2021, according to Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds.

“North Carolina General Statute 10B-10 (b1) concerning Notary Commissions was modified in April of this year as a result of COVID-19 to allow Register of Deeds to administer the required oath to a notary appointee using video conference technology,” Norman said. “Given the latest increases in community-spread cases of COVID-19, we wanted to offer the option of video conferencing to individuals who are needing to take their notary oaths.”

Oath-takers can choose between Zoom or Cisco WebEx. Both programs are secure and user- friendly. All that is required is a laptop or smartphone that has a camera and microphone. Proper ID will be required.

Norman said she hopes individuals needing to take their notary oaths will take advantage of this temporary opportunity. People who have questions about video conferencing for their oaths should contact the Register of Deeds office at 828-764-9340 and select option No. 6.

