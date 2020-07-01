Organization hears from nonprofits, offers grants

The WNC Bridge Foundation, an organization that provides funds to alleviate health challenges in western North Carolina, held a listening session on Feb. 20 at the Morganton Community House to hear about local nonprofit organizations’ needs.
Representatives from about a dozen nonprofits attended the meeting:
» Hilary Ventura, managing attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina – Foothills office
» Vince Bartlome, chapter coordinator of Adult Children of Aging Parents - Hickory
» Steve Collins, executive director of South Mountain Christian Camp
» Patricia Weathers, board member of the Early Childhood Education Center that serves McDowell County
» Reggie Helton, development officer for the Methodist Home for Children
» Lorissa Vines, director of development for the Carolina Caring Foundation
» Doug Hartjes, president of COR Consulting
» Alice Horton, executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries
» Tiah Grainger, WPCC student interning with The Outreach Center
» Tea Yang, program coordinator for Work in Burke
» Katharine Phlegar Broughton, program coordinator with Arts for Life
» Bianca Moses, director of community relations with The Outreach Center
» Weyland Prebor, director of the McDowell Senior Center
Scott Buchanan, president and CEO of the foundation, explained that the organization was known as the Care Partners Foundation up until last year. With a new mission and larger focus, the leadership of the foundation wants local nonprofits to share particular issues they are struggling with so the organization can better serve them.
The group distributes grants to nonprofits serving in the areas of elder care, emergency wellness or youth development. Meg White, senior program officer, said there are two different types of grants available: Impact Grants and Community Outreach Grants. Impact Grants are a minimum of $10,000 with an annual cycle that runs through April, when applications are due, through October, when the winners are announced. Community Outreach grants are smaller disbursements that focus on outreach and support that are available year-round. Organizations may apply for both kinds of grants at the same time.
Buchanan said the foundation distributed more than $5 million in grants last year.
“We are going to be a catalyst for change,” Buchanan said. “We are going to help nonprofits become better nonprofits in a variety of ways. We want to work with nonprofits and not just give them money, but really look at the resources we can bring in to make change.”
Representatives from the WNC Bridge Foundation asked attendees three specific questions:
» What makes a healthy community?
The group agreed that a healthy local community would feature “support systems for healthy family dynamics,” as Moses put it, which would include stable home situations for children, food security and access to affordable housing opportunities, medical care, elder care, mental health services, transportation, internet service and education.
“Homes that are safe, homes where there’s love, homes where children have life spoken into them rather than brokenness (are important), because those are all seeds that are planted at a young age that are really difficult to navigate as they get older,” Moses said.
Weathers described some of the home situations children have to deal with.
“Sometimes they couch-surf, sometimes they’re sleeping at Grandma’s, sometimes they’re in a shed with no heat and air or running water, or the power is going from the shed via a long extension cord to some sort of little structure in someone’s backyard,” Weathers said.
Ventura noted that programs that aim to help children and their parents together often report more positive outcomes for the whole family.
“If we can empower and give skills to the parents, then that benefit is going to follow the children throughout their time with the parent, but also impact other children in the home,” Ventura said.
» What is currently happening in your community that reflects progress toward a healthy community?
Several of the nonprofit representatives described projects, both initiated by their own organization or others, which they view as positively impacting the community, including:
» Steve Collins – The Thermal Belt Rail Trail in Rutherford County, a mass transportation project
» Bianca Moses – Food trucks for kids in need in the summer when they’re not in school and other feeding programs, like backpack ministries and school-sponsored meals
» Reggie Helton – Low recidivism rate for juvenile delinquents served by Methodist Home for Children
» Alice Horton and Hilary Ventura – The Burke County Circles Initiative, in which volunteers mentor people to get them out of poverty
» Patricia Weathers – The Early Childhood Education Center providing dorm room furnishings and supplies for students in need that had won scholarships to be the first person in their families to attend college
White asked how the local job market is affecting the health of the community. Horton said it’s important to meet clients’ basic needs first so they have the resources to look for work and secure a position. Weathers mentioned there is a vital need for living wage jobs so people don’t have to choose between working and receiving benefits from the government and local organizations. Yang said there needs to be equal access to education and career opportunities, as well as regional partnerships and sharing of resources between nonprofit organizations.
Several attendees also noted how the state program NC Cares 360 is helping people. This is a statewide database of services that North Carolina residents can access by dialing 211 or visiting nccares360.org. Callers relay what their needs are and receive referrals to agencies or organizations that can help them.
» What are the roadblocks to a healthy community in this county?
Moses noted that transportation solutions are desperately needed to help children in need in Burke County.
“Those kids get on the bus (at school), and that’s it,” Moses said. “They go home, and if they’re living in a poverty situation, that’s their world. Changing those mindsets of generational poverty becomes a challenge when you don’t have access to the children coming to the programs that will actually help change the way they perceive their futures.”
Horton said she knew a student that wanted to attend a summer camp that BUCM offered so much he walked from a project housing development on NC 127 to the ministry every day until she arranged for transportation for him.
Weathers shared how the failure of the North Carolina General Assembly to pass a budget has impacted the Early Childhood Education Center in Marion.
“They closed vouchers to subsidize day care for nine months,” she said. “We had over 200 kids on the waiting list in McDowell County alone. That’s 200 families that can’t work because they don’t have a place to take their children where they work, and they cobble together very questionable childcare arrangements.”
Helton said the state could do more to support foster parents.
“The state legislature has not approved an increase in 12 years for the daily fee to help foster parents,” Helton said. “It’s been $18 per day for 12-13 years. There’s legislation to do it, but it’s not going anywhere. If you were to take your pet to a kennel, you’re looking at $20 to $25 per day.”
He also said more should be done to eliminate the stigma about receiving help from charitable organizations, which may keep people from reaching out to receive the resources they need.
Yang said more education on minority groups, especially for medical and mental health care providers, will help eliminate barriers to care and improve health outcomes for people of color.
Horton asked the WNC Bridge Foundation to remember that operational costs are a constant concern for nonprofits and affects their ability to serve.
“We still have to pay the rent and put gas in the cars,” Horton said. “Every time we have to come up with a new program for that, that causes us challenges.”
Hartjes followed up on that thought by mentioning that it’s often hard for nonprofits to keep good employees because they cannot compete financially with salaries offered by for-profit companies.
“We’re growing at the expense of the employees that are underpaid, working long hours and not getting paid overtime, because we don’t have the budget for that,” Hartjes said. “Just like somebody in the corporate world, they deserve to receive competitive pay, because they’re doing a very important job that nobody else wants to do.”
Helton concluded that more needs to be done to get to the root causes of problems facing the community, but noted it’s hard to find the data needed to do so, and even harder to convince politicians to pay attention to the data to make better policy.
“It’s more important to do right than to be right,” Helton said. “You gotta help folks and get beyond the competitive nature of politics. Politics is supposed to help people. We’ve got to get there.”
For more information on the WNC Bridge Foundation, visit www.wncbridge.org.
For more information on the WNC Bridge Foundation, visit www.wncbridge.org.
