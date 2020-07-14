Organization launches new fund in response to COVID-19

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund to respond to nonprofit needs across the state stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund will provide critical resources for nonprofit organizations in North Carolina that have been impacted severely by COVID‐19 through revenue loss and increased demand. The fund’s focus will be to support nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus and its economic impacts and have been underserved by other sources of financial assistance, specifically communities of lower wealth, communities of color, mostly rural communities and where English may not be the primary language.
NCCF is proud to have a deep history of responding to communities in crisis, according to Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, NCCF CEO and president.
“Because of our experience in disaster relief and recovery in the aftermath of hurricanes, partners and donors have called upon us to activate philanthropy to address COVID-19’s impact on our state,” Whiteside said. “Our statewide network of affiliate foundations positions us well to respond to this widespread public health crisis in a way that ensures that the voices of smaller communities are heard in decision making.”
Nonprofits are where communities turn for help in times of need, according to Leslie Ann Jackson, NCCF vice president of community investment and engagement.
“Now, nonprofits need help in return to overcome the impacts of COVID-19,” Jackson said. “We have learned a lot in recent years about identifying long-term, unmet needs after disasters and this time, restoring our nonprofit sector has emerged as a critical need that demands attention, especially in our most vulnerable communities.”
NCCF will appoint an advisory committee charged with making recommendations for grants from the fund. The committee will include representatives from the nonprofit sector, health and human services, rural and faith communities or other philanthropic partners.
The NCCF affiliate network and staff across North Carolina remain a vital source of information about pressing community needs and the nonprofits that are working to meeting those needs. Their insights will inform the decision-making of the appointed advisory committee, as well as the voices of our partners working in rural communities.
Rather than relying on more traditional, community fundraising methods, NCCF is seeking support from corporations and other foundations that are interested in contributing to a collection of large donations which will then be distributed by the community foundation in a way that addresses unmet needs in the flexible manner required in these tumultuous times.
NCCF is grateful to corporations and foundations that have helped to launch the fund through generous contributions, including the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, Novartis and Fidelity Bank.
