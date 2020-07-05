Paddling toward a happily ever after - Burke County Notebook

Cinderella and Prince Charming fell in love and were married in a storybook wedding in 1950. Seventy years of “happily ever after” is a long time, even for Disney characters.
I wonder if a few months into the marriage they realized, like the rest of us, that a fairy-tale ending of “happily ever after” really means they began the hard work of being happily married.
In June, my husband, Andy, and I celebrated our 45th wedding anniversary. Our marriage has not been happy all the time. There have been ups, downs, sickness, health, richer and poorer years. We have laughed, cried, smiled and lost our temper.
We have worried about the future, the kids, our jobs, the world’s problems and the broken refrigerator. We have agreed to disagree on many things. Together we have shared life’s happy moments, as well as weathered its big challenges.
To be married this long seems like an accomplishment. We have grown older together. We often finish each other’s sentences and can recite favorite stories by heart. We share secret smiles and knowing looks across a room. Years of love will do that.
I often wonder how long I will be married. My parents celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in 1996. Andy and I hosted a dinner party at a special restaurant in their honor and invited family and friends. Less than two years later, Dad died. My mother was widowed at the age I am now. “Till death do us part.”
Dad taught me to take marriage seriously. Coming from a fractured family, he devoted energy to good relationships and believed they were worth the effort. Weeks before my wedding, he asked if I had questions about the vows.
“Are you ready to make those promises?” Dad asked.
On our wedding day, the bridesmaids, groomsmen, Andy and the minister were in place in the church. Dad and I stood by the doorway, ready to enter. Before I could take a step, Dad held me back. “Hold on a minute,” he said, looking into my face. “Are you sure you want to go in there? You and I can walk out that side door right now, no questions asked.”
At that moment, I learned a valuable lesson. Love and marriage require a deliberate choice. Dad loved me enough to make me voice my choice.
Dad waited for my reply, “Yes, I do want to marry Andy.”
Then he stepped forward and we walked down the aisle.
In The New York Times bestseller “Love Does,” author Bob Goff tells a story about helping a young guy named Ryan pull off his big plans to get engaged.
“Ryan’s love was audacious,” Goff writes. “It was whimsical. It was strategic. Most of all, it was contagious.”
Goff reminds us that in life and marriage, love is an action. It is something we do.
He says, “I used to think that being loved was the greatest thing to think about, but now I know love is never satisfied just thinking about it.”
Love is choosing to do a little extra. For years, my husband has kissed me every night before he goes to sleep. Other habits we have are holding hands, giving hugs and going on adventure days with no particular destination. The joy is in the journey.
“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages,” said Friedrich Nietzsche, 19th-century philosopher and cultural critic.
I asked some friends and neighbors, all of whom have been married more than 40 years, what they think makes marriages last.
One friend responded, “A sense of humor, patience and a bad memory.”
My neighbor Dale said she was given wise advice early on: “Do not expect marriage to be 50-50; you have to give 100 percent.”
Good friends Kathy and Bob have learned that you have to be resilient when life throws you a curve ball. When COVID-19 became the new normal, plans to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on a Hawaiian cruise had to be canceled.
Yet, a virus cannot stop love. Keeping them “safer at home,” their daughter Stephanie celebrated the anniversary with a surprise Zoom party. Loving well-wishers filled the screen, along with words of wisdom.
“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times — always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin
As for Andy and me, we bought a canoe for two to celebrate our anniversary. It honors our first canoe dates long ago where we acquired our tandem cadence. Two individuals working as one. Paddling on the lake “happily ever after” as long as we both shall live.
Janice Krouskop is a member of the Morganton Writers Group.
