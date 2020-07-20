Renovation project completed through support of partners
Southmountain Children and Family Services, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving children who suffered from abuse and neglect, has completed a major renovation project of homes in its unique foster community known as "Southmountain Estates." This foster community, located behind the property remembered as the old "Southmountain Institute" in western Burke County, serves children who are in out-of-home care as a result of abuse, neglect or parental substance abuse. The foster community is a one-of-a-kind hybrid model combining the best aspects of foster care and group care in a neighborhood that resembles eight foster families living next door to each other.

The Community Foundation of Burke County has been an important and continued partner in renovations at Southmountain Estates, and has awarded two grants totaling $21,205, which was used to remodel two kitchens and 11 bathrooms at the foster community. Other major contributors to the project include the Rostan Family Foundation of Valdese, the Glass Foundation, a family foundation in Asheville; and the Unifour Foundation, administered through the North Carolina Community Foundation.

The homes were built in the mid-1990s and were in desperate need of repair after having housed hundreds of children over the last 25 years. Southmountain would like to express sincere appreciation to all of these foundations for their continued generosity and support.

In addition to the foster community, Southmountain operates ten Children’s Advocacy Centers and Evidence-Based Treatment Centers that serve 16 counties across North Carolina, including Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson, and Yancey Counties. The main purpose of the Children’s Advocacy Center is to coordinate the efforts of the agencies that intercede in child abuse investigations. Additionally, Southmountain provides clinical services and evidence-based mental health treatment for children and families in the communities it serves. To make a donation to Southmountain Children and Family Services, gifts can be mailed to Southmountain Children and Family Services, P.O. Box 3387 Morganton, NC, 28680.

