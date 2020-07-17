School navigates pandemic with hopes to return to in-person instruction

CONNELLY SPRINGS
Christ Classical Academy, a private Christian school based in Connelly Springs, has faced several challenges since its founding five years ago, but nothing could have prepared it for the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID came as a complete shock to CCA, as it did for everyone,” said Robin Cannon, founder and head of the school. “We left on a Thursday and told each other we would see them on Monday, only to be thrown into the unfamiliar without a defined game plan for the remainder of the school year.”
As a private school, CCA has had to navigate unique challenges in recent months, but also has been able to take advantage of opportunities not readily available to larger public schools. Cannon said smaller class sizes, individualized academic approaches and strong partner relationships with parents and families have helped them transition successfully.
“Part of our mission statement is ‘to partner with parents ... to help each child recognize their full potential in Christ and achieve academic excellence ...’” she said. “We knew that in order to accomplish that, it would look different with COVID, but it was a promise we made to our parents.”
Over the next several weeks, students, parents and teachers made the difficult transition to virtual education.
“We had not been able to know about the pandemic in advance and prepare our students and teachers with the training they needed,” Cannon said. “There was a trial-and-error period we had to go through before we could find a system that worked.”
She explained that the most challenging part of the process was figuring out how to meet the individual needs of each student.
“Our families experienced all the same struggles as other families did,” Cannon said. “These struggles ranged from no internet connection to scheduling multiple simultaneous virtual meetings, to sharing devices, to no parents in the home to help students, to learning new virtual platforms, and more. There were some needs that were out of our control, but we worked to help meet each family as needs arose.”
She said that, through it all, the parents of the students were indispensable in continuing the education process.
“I truly commend our families for their flexibility and hard work,” Cannon said. “They desired the best for their children and worked hard to achieve it.”
The pandemic’s most profound impacts have been on the school’s first senior class. According to Cannon, COVID-19 has disrupted many of the typical rites of passage for graduating seniors.
“They missed out on some senior events we had scheduled,” she said. “They had some of their last days of school without realizing they would be their ‘last.’”
They were able to salvage a few events, Cannon said, including the senior presentations. Presenting a 20-minute thesis before a questioning panel of judges is one of CCA’s graduation requirements, and because of the small number of students in the senior class, CCA students were able to make these presentations in person.
“They did fantastic,” she said. “I am super proud of our seniors.”
Plans for the next school year are still a work in progress as they continue to heed guidance from the CDC and state government, according to Cannon.
“With our small class sizes, we look to be able to open with in-class seating,” she said, adding that they may have to change some of the logistics for larger group settings, such as lunch periods and chapel services. Still, Cannon reports that school officials are working on several different possible scenarios if it turns out they will have to open in phases.
“It is not our desire to start the school year with remote learning,” she said. “However, we are devising a plan should that become necessary.”
For more information about Christ Classical Academy, the educational programs it offers and its plans for the school year, christclassicalacademy@gmail.com, or visit www.cca4god.org.
