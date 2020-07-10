Whose lives really matter?

June 27 my daughter called and told my husband and me not to walk to town that evening. She’d heard rumors that protesters and counter-protesters had gathered at the old courthouse square with guns and anger. I texted my friend Mary Jo Johnson to make sure she was OK. She’d been to all the previous Morganton Black Lives Matter protests. Had she gone to this one?
“I didn’t know about one today,” she wrote back.
Minutes later, she texted that she’d read on Facebook that the protesters who’d come out to protect the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn had been yelling, “White lives matter,” a counter-protester yelled back, “Black lives matter,” and someone in the first group yelled, “To who?”
This is third-hand information. It is possible that no one asked such a question. But from the looks of the some of the faces in the gallery of photos about the event on The News Herald website, I suspect that someone did say it, not as a Socratic question to make students think, but as an angry taunt instead, one of those irrational comments people yell when angry. I’m not at all sure that the questioner even wanted an answer, especially from someone not present at the protest.
But the audacity of the question forces me to try to give one.
To whom do black lives matter?
All persons living in our community matter to us. They teach our children, serve in our government, play on our sports teams, prepare food in our restaurants, purchase things we sell and sell things we need. If they drive cars, they sometimes hold our lives and the lives of our families in their power. And if these persons are protesting injustice, anyone familiar with the news knows that even intentionally peaceful protests can turn violent suddenly, destroy property and hurt people we love.
As for black lives in particular, I hope never to forget the black gentleman who once walked up to our house on Bristol Street holding the hand of our white 18-month-old toddler whom he had rescued from running into the street.
I cannot imagine a world without the contributions of famous black musicians, athletes, comedians, actors, writers and preachers who sometimes inspire and sometimes sting our consciences. I cannot think of “my” country without the life of Martin Luther King, who combined the Jewish story of the Exodus, Gandhi’s peaceful protests in India, and democratic ideals, as written by white founding fathers, to create American events so dynamic that those of us alive at the time will not forget them.
Those who want to preserve history cannot possibly tell this country’s story without including people whose histories are intertwined with ours. And not just textbook histories. Even if we are white, our families often include children, grandchildren or other family members who are black.
For some, black lives matter because God creates male and female in God’s own image. For believers in democracy, black lives matter because all humans are “created equal” under the law. For people with a strong sense of fairness, black lives matter because they are human lives.
I believe all three. And because I do, I forced myself to participate in an earlier Black Lives Matter protest.
I do not enjoy protesting and stood uncomfortably on the street corner as I held up a homemade sign that contained my Berea college motto: “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth.”
A truck passed the protesters slowly. A man stuck his head out of the window and called, “White lives matter, too!”
Of course, they do. Several of our signs pointed out that very thing in various ways. The black lives matter movement has arisen not to question whether white lives matter, but to insist that black lives are equally valuable and deserve equal treatment. And that they are not getting it.
As for the statue, it is not interested in what anyone has to say. It can’t hear the protesters, see them, or feel their anger. It has remained oblivious to both sides and declared its allegiance with neither. Though it represents human beings who were important, the statue has felt nothing.
So does the statue matter?
Not to itself, but it does to protesters who idealize it as their history and protesters frightened and angered by what it represents.
But what about me? For years, I thought little about the statue. Then, friends talked about its representing the Confederacy, and I questioned and disapproved of its prominence on the courthouse lawn. But I wasn’t yet convinced we should take it down to avoid a riot. Surely there were more important things to change in this world? Might we not pull down the good with the bad in our attempt not to offend people? Besides, I personally knew nice people on all sides of the issue and had a vague hope they’d work something out.
But June 27, unlike the statue, I changed my mind.
Maggie McKinney is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group and writes for “Burke County Notebook.”
