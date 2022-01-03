January 3, 2022: Concerts at the Rock Season Continues into 2022 with Tim Raybon

Concerts at the Rock is pleased to welcome the The Tim Raybon Band to the stage Saturday, January 8th at 7:30 P.M. This will be the first Bluegrass concert of the new year at the Rock, one that will certainly kick off 2022 in style. “We look forward to welcoming this talent to our stage again” states Morrissa Angi, Director of Community Affairs for Valdese. “We’ve had the privilege of hosting them before as Merle Monroe, and we can’t wait to welcome them back as The Tim Raybon Band.”

“Real” is a word that comes to mind when a listener first hears Tim Raybon sing. A real talent with a real vocal ability which is natural and not masked by any smoke or mirrors. Tim’s musical journey began at the young age of 11 with his dad and brothers in their family band “The American Bluegrass Express” based out of Florida. With their success in the southern states, Tim and his family honed their skills playing festivals and stages alongside the most respected acts in bluegrass. The ability to learn first-hand from legends such as Bill Monroe, Jim and Jesse McReynolds, and the Osborne Brothers is a gift for which Tim will forever be grateful.