Congressional Votes for the Week of 10/15 - 10/21/2021

CIVIL RIGHTS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chatherine Lhamon to be assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department. Lhamon served in the same post during President Obama's second term, is a former chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and, since 2019, has been California's legal affairs secretary. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Lhamon "has a long track record that proves she is a champion for students through and through, and that is exactly what our students need." The vote, on Oct. 20, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st yea vote.

ELECTIONS LAW: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the Freedom to Vote Act (S. 2747), sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill would make numerous changes to voting and election procedures, including declaring Election Day in November as a federal holiday, stipulating that only felons currently under sentence can be deemed ineligible to vote due to criminal offenses, and establishing new criminal offenses for hindering people from voting. Klobuchar said the bill was needed "because the freedom to vote is fundamental to all of our freedoms, and it is currently under attack." A bill opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said it was a wrongful attempt to have the federal government usurp states' authority over elections and voting law. The vote, on Oct. 20, was 49 yeas to 51 nays.