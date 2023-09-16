The News Herald prints corrections and clarifications when needed. To bring a question or correction to the staff 's attention, call 828-437-2161.
CORRECTION POLICY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were arrested after deputies followed them in a stolen car to the Burke County Jail last month.
Brick walls and large building blocks have been found at the edge of the Atlantic near the old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse site, park officials said.
A former teacher and church youth director has been indicted on nearly 20 child sex charges.
Going into the season, everyone knew this year’s Freedom football team was going to be young and have some growing pains.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael as the victims of a fatal crash involving a Hicko…