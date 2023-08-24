CORRECTION POLICY Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The News Herald prints corrections and clarifications when needed. To bring a question or correction to the staff 's attention, call 828-437-2161.false 0 Comments Tags Job Market Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sheetz looking to build in Morganton Burke County could be getting its first Sheetz convenience store. Pedestrian hit, killed on I-40 in Burke County A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Burke County early Thursday morning. Teacher, church leader charged with sex crime A former kindergarten teacher and children’s director was charged Tuesday with a child sex crime. Rebates are landing in the bank accounts of Minnesota taxpayers and paper checks are coming soon Income tax rebates of $260 for individuals and up to $1,300 for families of five are already starting to show up in the bank accounts of about… ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer says he doesn't want $8M record deal, reveals real name Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…