Correction

Burke County Public Schools provided incorrection information on positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines to The News Herald on Monday. The correct information is as follows, according to BCPS.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, for the week of Sept. 6-12, cases numbers were:
- 96 total students tested positive for COVID-19
- 318 students were quarantined due to symptoms
- 550 total students quarantined due to an exposure
- 194 total students were exposed, but did not quarantine
- 17 total staff members tested positive for COVID-19
- 19 staff members were quarantined due to symptoms
- 35 staff members were quarantined due to an exposure
- 25 staff members were exposed, but did not quarantine