MARION — If you’ve got a ten-spot in your wallet or can borrow one from your grandpa, you’ll want to reserve a seat now for Foothills Community Theatre’s “YEE-HAW! A Country-Western Revue,” showing Friday and Saturday evening and Saturday afternoon in the auditorium at McDowell Technical Community College.

With songs ranging from George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” to Ronnie Millsaps’ “Lost in the Fifties,” and Lil Naz’ “Old Town Road,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Keaton Pressley, a charming little fellow with a personality as big as the sky, is a showstopper with his performances of “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” “Old Town Road” and “Life is a Highway.” His stage presence and attempts to emulate mannerisms of adult rapper Little Nas X and others is perfect for whatever ails you. “That is all him,” says his mom, when asked if she taught him all those cute moves. He is much too young to have the rich vocal depth of Rascal Flatts, Bon Jovi or Little Nas X, but as he gets older and his range increases, look for this young man to be a real star in the future!

For rich, dulcet tones, you’ll want to look for songs sung by folks like Dalton Brooks and Abbie Brooks, who, though unrelated, both have a God-given talent for singing. Abbie is the Music Director at First Baptist Church in Old Fort, and Dalton Brooks is a frequent pianist and singer at local churches in Marion. “Love Can Build a Bridge,” from the Judds, and “I Hope You Can Dance,” by LeAnn Womack are two of Abbie’s strong performances, while Dalton shines in a Tim Mensy’s, “That’s Good,” and George Strait’s, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.”

Not all of the performances in “YEE-HAW!” are pure vocals. Maggie Frye, a middle-school chorus teacher with McDowell County Schools and dance instructor with Carolina Dance Company, clogs like nobody’s business to Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” finishing almost breathless after turning in her fast-pace, high-energy, high-stepping dance moves. She also brings back to the stage her famous cover of Dolly Parton’s, “Jolene,” which she made famous as a teenager singing in local talent shows and elsewhere.

Danny Krajenke does a good job with Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” but his best performance is on David Allen Coe’s, “You Never Even Call Me By My Name.” If you can sit quietly in your seat without singing along with Krajenke on that number, you’re probably under 25, or else you should turn in your Music Fan Card. (And yes, “YEE-HAW!” Director, Snapper Greene, says you have his permission to sing along with his performers Friday and Saturday!)

The duo of Foothills veterans Melody Pritchard and Robin Gardner are a force to be reckoned with as their passionate vocals and icy, venomous stares bring the most realistic performance on Reba McEntire’s, “Does He Love You?” If you didn’t know better, you’d think these two were really dueling over Melody’s man. Melody also shines on an old Hee Haw skit, “Pfft, You Were Gone,” while Robin does a great job with “Stay” by Sugarland and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” by Miranda Lambert.

While there are many other great performances by local legends like Greg Conley, Snapper Greene and Shana Adcock and others, the trio of Ric Luther, Snapper Greene and Jamie Burnette, bring true passion and beautiful vocals on “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” by Restless Heart. Ric sings with the pop band, Gotcha Groove, while Snapper sings with the gospel group, Purpose. Greene and Burnette sing frequently in local churches throughout the region and were featured in Foothills’ “Legends” show last year.

Matt Gardner runs lights for the show and as always, Amelia Sword does a great job keeping everyone on cue as stage manager for the show. Ric Luther choreographed dance numbers for the show, including an extra-special one that you’ll have to see to believe. You’ll have to turn out for the show to find out who dances with the sweet vocalist and dancer Shana Adcock.

Director Snapper Greene is well-known to FCT fans. His hilarious antics in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged,” made some nearly wet their pants laughing, and his outstanding performance as a mental patient in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” seemed amazingly realistic for those familiar with psychiatric patients. Snapper has been sharing his remarkable baritone voice and uplifting gospel music in churches and at benefits throughout the Southeastern United States for over 25 years as a member of local gospel quartet, Purpose, formerly known as The Heavenly Aires. He is both the son of an ordained minister and an ordained minister himself.

Show dates are June 16 at 7 p.m. and June 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. All seats are $10. Reservations are available online at www.fctplays.org/web/tickets/. Theatergoers are urged to purchase tickets in advance when possible, although tickets will also be available at the door.

McDowell Technical Community College is at 54 College Drive. The show will be performed in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium of the Cedar Building.