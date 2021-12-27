Cowboys celebrate with 56-14 rout of Washington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn't have to worry about the NFC East title anymore once they kicked off against Washington.
So they took care of the star quarterback's slump instead.
Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score and the Cowboys celebrated their clinching of the division crown with a 56-14 rout of Washington on Sunday night.
The Cowboys (11-4) tied the franchise record for points in a first half while taking a 42-7 lead and frustrating Washington to the point that defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne scuffled on the sideline.
Dallas didn't need to win to add the division title to the playoff berth that was sealed with San Francisco's loss to Tennessee three nights earlier. Las Vegas' 17-13 victory over Denver took care of that about an hour before kickoff, giving the Cowboys a tiebreaker over Philadelphia.
Prescott and company didn't seem to care, and now the Eagles can't tie them for the division title after Dallas scored its most points, playoffs included, since a 59-14 victory over San Francisco in 1980.
"I don't know if many people knew that we'd clinched before the game. I didn't," Prescott said. "I don't know if we're in the world or in the business of trying to send messages more than we're just trying to get better."
Washington (6-9) allowed its most points since 2010 in the most-lopsided loss for either team in a storied rivalry played 124 times. Washington's playoff hopes are faint, but not gone.
Prescott tied the club record for passing TDs in a half with four before halftime — one each to a running back (Ezekiel Elliott), a tight end (Dalton Schultz), a receiver (Amari Cooper) and a backup tackle (Terence Steele, who was lined up as a tight end when Prescott faked the handoff for an easy 1-yard score ).
Chiefs rout stumbling Steelers 36-10 to clinch AFC West
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The chances that the Kansas City Chiefs would spend Sunday night celebrating their record sixth straight AFC West title seemed slim last week when Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce headlined an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team.
Turns out the NFL's hottest team was just fine.
Patrick Mahomes was masterful in throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle and a cast of fill-ins rose to the occasion, and the defense dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 36-10 drubbing at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs (11-4) remained a game ahead of Tennessee for first place overall in the AFC with their eighth straight win. That would give them the conference's lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Steelers (7-7-1) continued to fall apart down the stretch. They became the first team in NFL history to trail by at least 23 points at halftime in three straight road games. They have failed to score a touchdown in the first half of five straight games for the first time since 1940.
Already on the playoff bubble, Pittsburgh dropped further behind the Bengals (9-6) in the AFC North.