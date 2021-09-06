Cowboys' Martin likely to miss opener

FRISCO, Texas — A lingering COVID-19 issue with the Dallas Cowboys is likely to keep one of their best players out of the opener at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is among the latest Dallas players to test positive. Asked if he would miss Thursday's matchup with seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McCarthy said, “I would say so, yes.” Four other potential starters were in the health and safety protocols late in the preseason but have since returned: receiver CeeDee Lamb, left guard Connor Williams, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. Backup tackle Brandon Knight was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list along with Martin. Receiver Noah Brown was already on it. The outbreak started with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before the second-to-last preseason game against Houston. Quinn is back also.