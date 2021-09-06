Cowboys' Martin likely to miss opener

FRISCO, Texas — A lingering COVID-19 issue with the Dallas Cowboys is likely to keep one of their best players out of the opener at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is among the latest Dallas players to test positive. Asked if he would miss Thursday's matchup with seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McCarthy said, “I would say so, yes.” Four other potential starters were in the health and safety protocols late in the preseason but have since returned: receiver CeeDee Lamb, left guard Connor Williams, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. Backup tackle Brandon Knight was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list along with Martin. Receiver Noah Brown was already on it. The outbreak started with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before the second-to-last preseason game against Houston. Quinn is back also.
Samuel practices for Washington
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp. Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his skillset to an offense that struggled last season. Samuel spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list and has been hampered by a groin injury since offseason workouts. Rivera does not believe Samuel, 30, needs to take part in a full practice to play Sunday. Samuel is accustomed to offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system from his time in Carolina.
Dolphins place 2 on COVID list
The Miami Dolphins placed presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, calling into doubt their availability for the team’s opener at New England. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said “it's possible" that both could be in the lineup on Sunday. That would suggest Shaheen did not test positive; under NFL rules, unvaccinated players are out at least 10 days if they test positive and out at least five days if they are deemed to be a close contact with someone who has been exposed.
Jets' Crowder remains day-to-day
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is still recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 and his status for the opening game at Carolina remains uncertain. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Crowder is vaccinated against the virus, but the receiver's availability for the season opener will depend on how he feels and tests.