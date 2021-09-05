Cowboys' Prescott ready for Brady, Bucs

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott is a week from playing for the first time since the star Dallas quarterback's horrific ankle injury almost 11 months ago, with little practice in training camp and no preseason games to help with the recovery. No matter, he says. Bring on Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I’m definitely ready,” Prescott said Friday. “I put in a lot of work to get to this point. Whether it was months ago, rehabbing the ankle, to the last few (weeks) keeping the feet working while I was letting my arm rest.”
Prescott was just starting to push his twice surgically repaired right ankle to the limits in practice when a right shoulder strain cropped up early in camp in California. He had to settle for mental reps behind the offense for a month before the training staff let him throw with full force last week. Now, the Cowboys say there are no limitations for the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year as the club gets set for the routine of game week before the Sept. 9 opener at Tampa.
Former Pro Bowler Ilkin dies
Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, has died. He was 63. The Steelers confirmed Ilkin's passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia. Ilkin announced in July that he was stepping away from his radio analyst duties to focus on his treatment.
Jets’ Crowder to COVID list
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list Friday, making his status for the opening game uncertain. NFL Network first reported Crowder tested positive for the virus, but it is believed to be an isolated case. It is uncertain whether the receiver is vaccinated, or when he tested positive, but those will be determining factors in whether Crowder will be able to play at Carolina on Sept. 12.
COLLEGE
Kiffin to miss Mississippi opener
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Kiffin announced the positive test on Saturday, two days ahead of the Rebels' opener in Atlanta. Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.