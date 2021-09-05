Cowboys' Prescott ready for Brady, Bucs

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott is a week from playing for the first time since the star Dallas quarterback's horrific ankle injury almost 11 months ago, with little practice in training camp and no preseason games to help with the recovery. No matter, he says. Bring on Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’m definitely ready,” Prescott said Friday. “I put in a lot of work to get to this point. Whether it was months ago, rehabbing the ankle, to the last few (weeks) keeping the feet working while I was letting my arm rest.”

Prescott was just starting to push his twice surgically repaired right ankle to the limits in practice when a right shoulder strain cropped up early in camp in California. He had to settle for mental reps behind the offense for a month before the training staff let him throw with full force last week. Now, the Cowboys say there are no limitations for the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year as the club gets set for the routine of game week before the Sept. 9 opener at Tampa.

