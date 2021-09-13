 Skip to main content
Crawdads suffer 14th straight loss
Minor League Baseball

HICKORY — The streak, unfortunately for the Hickory Crawdads, lives on. Christian Koss hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to send the Greenville Drive to a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon in front of 1,229 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium and spoil the home-season finale. The victory completed a sweep of the six-game series for the Drive (63-51). Hickory lost its 14th game in a row. The defeat continued a frustrating season for the team. The win by Greenville was the third of the series to occur in the team’s final plate appearance. The Crawdads start the final series of the year this evening in Rome, Georgia, against the Braves.

Crawdads’ 2022 schedule released: A day after the Crawdads wrapped up the final home-stand of the season, the team released its schedule for the 2022 season. After the 2021 regular season was shortened to 120 games, the 2022 season is scheduled to return to a full 132-game slate in the High-A East League with 66 games at L.P. Frans Stadium. As they did this year, the Crawdads will open on the road, this time in Winston-Salem against the Dash on April 8, to start a three-game series. The opener at L.P. Frans is April 12 as the Crawdads start a six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

