Crawdads suffer 14th straight loss

HICKORY — The streak, unfortunately for the Hickory Crawdads, lives on. Christian Koss hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to send the Greenville Drive to a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon in front of 1,229 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium and spoil the home-season finale. The victory completed a sweep of the six-game series for the Drive (63-51). Hickory lost its 14th game in a row. The defeat continued a frustrating season for the team. The win by Greenville was the third of the series to occur in the team’s final plate appearance. The Crawdads start the final series of the year this evening in Rome, Georgia, against the Braves.