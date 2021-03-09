Crime roundup (Feb. 21-27)

The following charges were served on Sunday, February 21:
» Joshua Irby Hubbard, 35, of 2526 Conner Circle, in Lenoir, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 9.
» Mario Donsha Connelly, 35, of 1220 Crescent Woods, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 30.
The following charges were served on Monday, February 22:
» Danny Wayne Powell Jr., 31, of 2042 Wortman St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Richard Allen Wilson, 54, of 1503 Meadowlane Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one count of misdemeanor secreting lien property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 24.
» John Harry Mueller, 34, of 122 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $760 cash bond.
» Tammy Duckworth Boone, 48, of 5452 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule II, III, IV controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, February 23:
» Travis James D. Ross, 40, of 101 Pine Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Ryan Scott Hawkins, 30, of 4080 S. Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Antwon Murrel Butler, 45, of 205 1/2 Roper St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Austin Thomas Howard, 26, of 82 Moss Ridge Road, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Whitney Monique Wilfong, 30, of 106 8th Ave. Dr. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Melissa Farris Ollis, 43, of 1629 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 29.
» Eric Marion Pounds, 32, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property, felony chose in action and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $26,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 26.
» James Roy Woodie, 37, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $597 cash bond.
» Gretchen Shaylyn Patterson, 31, of 2756 Green Haven Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for March 26.
» Cherrica La Shawn Coffey, 45, of 110 Cope St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor threatening phone calls. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 9.
» Tiffany Lynn Turner, 34, of 2806 Lake View Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, February 24:
» Cameron Dean Remington, 19, of 217 Moriah School Road, in Cleveland, NC, was charged with felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.
» Raychard Jamarr Rutherford, 37, of 1427 Berry School Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 22.
» Alexander Jared Oliver, 28, of 815 Hillside St. S.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond.
» Kao Xiong, 33, of 29354 Community Road, in Albemarle, NC, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Andrew Perry, 35, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 26.
» Robin Della Baker, 34, of 2306 Putnam St., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Cody James Pearson, 31, of 1859 Front Park Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond and released.
» John Daniel Page, 49, of 2267 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny: receiving or possessing stolen goods and larceny by changing price tag. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for April 29.
» Stephanie Rhinna Banning, 27, of 2393 Clover Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 26.
» Kendra Ann Junker, 18, of 123 E. Sunset Ridge Drive, in Etowah, NC, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $250 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Nathan Eugene Owens, 31, of 395 Highway 126, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 43, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Megan Renee Morehead, 28, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 22.
» Amanda Dawn Shuping, 31, of 3318 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering into a coin operated machine, larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 26.
» Charles Dwayne Harrison, 27, of 3318 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering into a coin operated machine, larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 26.
» Davison Estevez, 30, of 161 B And D Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Pang Yee Vue, 30, of 1314 Conover Blvd. East, in Conover, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $32,000 secured bond.
» Melissa Ann Hipps, 34, of 416 Causby Road, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100 cash bond.
» Geoffrey Alan York, 30, of 3501 Greentree Acres, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 cash bond.
» Shevon Howard Logan, 25, of 715 E. Parker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 5.
» Yia Vang, 38, of 3575 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
The following charges were served on Thursday, February 25:
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin and one felony count each of maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $65,000 secured bond.
» Justice Renee Weaver, 25, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony speeding to elude arrest, two misdemeanor counts of driving left of center and one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign or flashing red light violation, driving during revocation, passing in a no passing zone and aggressive driving. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $49,000 secured bond.
» Josue Daniel Mendoza-Ailon, 21, of 106 Virginia St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 26.
» Dale Jason West, 57, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 19.
» David Ray Thomas Jr., 37, of 4458 Windy Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 18.
» Kayly Renee Allman, 29, of 605 8th Ave. S.W., Apt. D4, in Conover, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Randy Festues Norman, 65, of 1101 Mountain Breeze Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Caimen Gage Williams, 21, of 5366 Laurel Haven Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 26.
» Edith Paige Johnson, 28, of 4017 Sherwood Heights Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for May 14.
» Louise Renee Cox, 34, of 121 View Street, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Michael Allen Trumble, 50, of 5824 Branstrom Orchard St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $720 cash bond. His trial date was set for April 5.
» Sara Elizabeth McLaughlin, 34, of 4019 Smawley Street, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing and failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released.
» Tony Scott Moore, 49, of 8167 Old NC 10, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, February 26:
» Revonda Kay Smith, 55, of 3657 2nd Ave. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Christopher Alan Pruett, 37, of 4018 Sherwood Heights Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $314 cash bond.
» Ricki Lee Lackey, 63, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to produce or surrender license, violation of registration provisions and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Novia, 33, of 2540 Warlicks Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Patricia Lynn Silcox, 48, of 2320 Shade Tree St., 6, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor worthless check. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 22.
» Miranda Kay Turnmire, 37, of 6294 W. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Tabatha Danielle Maloney, 39, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Mark Edmund Tesiero, 61, of 8127 Old NC 10, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Vanessa Bryant Hudson, 32, of 109 Wrighton St., A, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 cash bond.
» Joshua Leon Barnes, 33, of 6775 Cobbs Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond.
» Curtis Alexander Gallion, 29, of 4321 Powerhouse Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 43, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for March 15.
» Nicolas Enrique Jacinto, 20, of 206 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, no operator’s license, possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, safe movement violation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 19.
» Benjamin Simms J. Herring Jr., 26, of 113 East Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for April 19.
The following charges were served on Saturday, February 27:
» Patrick Neil Horne, 47, of 200 Woodside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 22.
» Ricky Dean Franklin, 43, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $600 cash bond. His trial date was set for March 10.
» Gregory Scott Moore, 54, of 125 Frank Allman Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation and possession of schedule Iv controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Tyler Nicholas Banning, 27, of 2393 Clover Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 26.
» James Lee York Sr., 56, of 4946 Old NC 18, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and injury to real property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Steve Michael Hoyle Jr., 49, of 3855 Briar Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Floyd Cameron J. Thompson, 43, of 170 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $371 cash bond.
» Katelyn Rose Skelton, 20, of 2509 NC 18-US 64, Lot 10, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 22.