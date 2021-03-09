Crime roundup (Feb. 21-27)

» Pang Yee Vue, 30, of 1314 Conover Blvd. East, in Conover, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $32,000 secured bond.

» Melissa Ann Hipps, 34, of 416 Causby Road, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100 cash bond.

» Geoffrey Alan York, 30, of 3501 Greentree Acres, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 cash bond.

» Shevon Howard Logan, 25, of 715 E. Parker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 5.

» Yia Vang, 38, of 3575 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 15.

The following charges were served on Thursday, February 25: