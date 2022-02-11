This sweet boy strayed into his rescuer's yard on one of the coldest nights, with snow on the ground. With... View on PetFinder
Cruiser BAS
A man is dead and another had to be airlifted after a crash on N.C. 126 west of Morganton on Thursday.
Authorities have identified an 8-year-old killed in a crash after he darted out in front of oncoming traffic at his bus stop Thursday morning.
The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 19-25:
A Burke County school board member appears to have stepped out on her own to ask Burke County commissioners to help get rid of COVID-19 contac…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
ASHEVILLE — A Morganton man was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury after the burglary of an Asheville firearms dealer.
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
VALDESE — A person had to be airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital after being burned in a Sunday afternoon mobile home fire.