Daily Bible verse - Friday, April 15, 2022

For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.
—Romans 3:23-24
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in M…
Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.
The Victorious Church of God in Morganton has opened the VCOG Thrift Store in the West Union Plaza:
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
