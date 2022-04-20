Daily Bible verse - Friday, April 22, 2022

Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
—1 Corinthians 15:55-57
Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
—1 Corinthians 15:55-57
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The man found dead Thursday in a car near the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library has been identified.
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car near the Burke County Public Library on Thursday.
On his 18th birthday in 1972, John Stroup walked himself into Salem Fire and Rescue and joined the roster.
A career in law enforcement hadn’t crossed Craig Treadway’s mind until he was working his way through a fire science degree.
At least one person had to be taken to a local hospital after a crash at the intersection of Kirksey Drive and Lenoir Road.
RHODHISS — A Rutherford County restaurant has expanded, opening a third location Rhodhiss.
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.
It is interesting to read bumper stickers, community posters and interstate billboards. My mind will wonder and think, “What’s the purpose?” “…
HICKORY — If you want justice, go get it. That’s the advice of Taylorsville resident Lisa Hollifield.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.