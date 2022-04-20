 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, April 22, 2022

Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

—1 Corinthians 15:55-57

