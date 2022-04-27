Daily Bible verse - Friday, April 29, 2022

The Son of Man came to seek and to save what was lost.
—Luke 19:10
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. 70 west of Glen Alpine.
Neighbors told The News Herald they heard yelling and screaming shortly before the sheriff's office was called to the scene.
A man has died after a Wednesday afternoon crash.
The man found dead Thursday in a car near the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library has been identified.
RHODHISS — A man was transported to a hospital after an exchange of gunfire with deputies late Thursday night.
A man wanted for a Friday murder already has a pending charge for accessory after the fact of murder in Catawba County.
ICARD — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted for murder after a man was found dead last week in eastern Burke County.
A man was airlifted after a Saturday crash on U.S. 64.
Two women have been charged in the 2021 death of a 16-month-old. The autopsy listed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, as the cause of death, police said.
A man landed numerous charges after troopers were led on a chase covering three counties over the weekend.
