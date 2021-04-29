 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, April 30, 2021
Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.

—Philippians 4:8

