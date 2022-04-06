Daily Bible verse - Friday, April 8, 2022

Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.
—James 5:16
A Nebo man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for abusing an infant to produce child pornography.
When Morganton Public Safety Officer Joseph Jones started his shift on Oct. 17, 2019, it was a night like any other.
A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Burke County Public Schools for sexual assaults she says were committed by two school employees in the 1970s.
Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.
A man was charged after a high speed chase that reached speeds as high as 130 mph last weekend.
No injuries were reported from a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on South Sterling Street.
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
SHELBY — A Morganton woman has been selected as North Carolina’s inaugural recipient of a national first-of-its-kind scholarship
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
