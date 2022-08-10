Daily Bible verse - Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.
A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.
A motor vehicle wreck on Lenoir Road has led law enforcement to divert traffic on the road Tuesday afternoon.
A Morganton man who advertises himself for home improvement work was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, after police say he scammed a World War II vet.
Burke County Animal Services has taken in more than 50 animals in the last five days and will need to change operations to complete stray hold…
LENOIR — A Morganton woman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of heroin trafficking in Caldwell County.
RHODHISS — A Morganton man was arrested in Rhodhiss and charged with drug trafficking on Thursday.
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
Most days, 911 telecommunicators deal with traumatic and life and death calls.
The North Carolina School for the Deaf held a stakeholder meeting Thursday in Morganton to unveil the school’s new strategic plan, update stak…
