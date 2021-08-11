 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
And if the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead is living in you, he who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through his Spirit, who lives in you.

—Romans 8:11

