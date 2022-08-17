 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

"Let him who boasts boast in the Lord." For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends.

—2 Corinthians 10:17-18

