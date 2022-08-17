Daily Bible verse - Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

"Let him who boasts boast in the Lord." For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends.
—2 Corinthians 10:17-18
Law enforcement sources said Burke County state troopers early Tuesday afternoon stopped two men who were being sought in the slaying of a Wak…
A Morganton man suffered critical injuries in a crash late Sunday night.
One hundred and 50 students and their families from across the state arrived Wednesday for the inaugural move-in day on the new Morganton camp…
Burke County will be one of the shooting locations for a planned feature film.
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
Charles Scott, the first African American scholarship athlete to play varsity basketball for UNC Chapel Hill, recently spoke about his experiences there in the late 1960s:
A man who was picked up a second time in two weeks on felony drug charges had his bond dropped more than $200,000 at his first court appearance.
A Morganton man was charged after a Wednesday break-in on Mount Olive Church Road.
A Morganton man is facing new felony charges after deputies said they seized nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine from him last month.
A Morganton manufacturer announced this week that it plans to invest $94 million to expand its operation and hire more workers.
