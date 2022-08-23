Daily Bible verse - Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

When I said, "My foot is slipping," your love, O Lord, supported me. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought joy to my soul.
—Psalm 94:18-19
A Georgia woman is locked up at the Burke County Jail under a $1 million bond after deputies said they caught her with more than 17 pounds of …
Law enforcement sources said Burke County state troopers early Tuesday afternoon stopped two men who were being sought in the slaying of a Wak…
The charge stems from a 2021 traffic stop where a trooper caught the man reaching his hand between his seat and the console of his vehicle -- the same place where the trooper found a loaded gun.
RALEIGH – A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11.
Burke County Public Schools welcomed a new batch of incoming teachers during its new teacher orientation last week.
ICARD — On one side of scrimmage, the East Burke football team’s ball-carriers chewed up the fresh grass at Danny Williams Field and found the…
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
While COVID-19 is still in Burke County, the state and county have now ended their states of emergency due to the virus.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Law enforcement agencies across Burke County hosted several active shooter trainings at the former Chesterfield Elementary School this month.
