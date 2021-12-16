 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
And she (Mary) brought forth her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn. - Luke 2:7

