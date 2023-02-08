Daily Bible verse - Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death? Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!—Romans 7:24-25 0 Comments Tags Christianity The Bible Judaism Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Irish pub coming to Morganton this year It looks as if Morganton will get a new place to chow down on some food and enjoy a pint or two by the end of the year. Assistant coach charged with assault, suspended after middle school basketball game goes awry Court records say an assistant basketball coach assaulted a middle school basketball player at a game last week. Burke man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking A Connelly Springs man will spend 10 years in prison after being convicted in federal court on Wednesday. Burke County 'stars' gear up for weekend dance competition Rehearsals are underway for the sixth annual Dancing with the Burke Stars, which will take place Saturday at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center. Man gets felony peeping charge The incident did not occur in a public place.