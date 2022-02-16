 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

This is the message you heard from the beginning: We should love one another.

—1 John 3:11

