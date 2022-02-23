 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
Because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in our transgressions — it is by grace you have been saved.

—Ephesians 2:4-5

