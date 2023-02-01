 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

O Lord, let your ear be attentive to the prayer of this your servant and to the prayer of your servants who delight in revering your name. Give your servant success today by granting him favor in the presence of this man.

—Nehemiah 1:11

