Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

You are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus, for all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.

—Galatians 3:26-29

