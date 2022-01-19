 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
0 Comments

Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the prophets.

Matthew 7:12
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert