Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Burke County animal enforcement officers say some animals seized Wednesday were found to be staying alive by eating mud and dirt.
A man died Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Interstate 40.
A restaurant will get to stay in downtown Morganton at least a little while longer after a magistrate judge denied an eviction on the basis th…
A woman accused of letting miniature horses starve has been charged with more than 20 counts of animal cruelty and more horses have been seized.
“I said, ‘damn, he’s on fire,’” a witness told The News Herald.
Hickory police have identified the body found at the Walmart Supercenter Saturday as that of Justin Scott Partridge, a 38-year-old from Newland.
The Industrial Commons (TIC) announced recently the selection of Mithun as the lead architect for the design and development of its Innovation…
A career that started in his grandpa’s driveway has landed a Morganton man on the cast of a HISTORY Channel show premiering this week.
Burke County Public Schools administrators and Board of Education members are considering an earlier start to the 2023-24 school year in defia…
Tim Sprouse said it was like something out of the movies.
