Daily Bible verse - Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, "Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you."
—Hebrews 13:5
After more than three months, a woman who authorities say caused multiple crashes, hijacked a man's pickup truck at gunpoint and shot at a state trooper will make her first court appearance Thursday.
For years, David Burleson had hoped he would be able to finish up his career at the elementary school level.
In the final installment of The News Herald’s series on retirees from 2022, the newspaper is taking a look back on several longtime employees …
Capt. Brad Browning talked The News Herald through his 30 years of service with EMS during a ride along in late November.
Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged two Catawba County men following an investigation into an October shooting in Nebo, authorities said Friday.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Pamela Hensley is normally a very sound sleeper, but she said she is thankful something woke her up unexpectedly on Wedne…
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This year, Burke County lost more than 140 years’ worth of experience in law enforcement and the judicial system when three longtime officers …
Victor and Deborah Maya have spent nearly two decades working to turn a lifelong passion into a thriving retirement business.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is dead after a Christmas Day crash on U.S. 70.
