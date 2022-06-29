Daily Bible verse - Friday, July 1, 2022

The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; your love, O Lord, endures forever — do not abandon the works of your hands.
—Psalm 138:8
JONAS RIDGE – A domestic dispute has left multiple people shot in Jonas Ridge.
A man was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Morganton.
UNC Health Blue Ridge is expanding its Morganton hospital facility:
Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.
A drive-by shooting left a door shattered and a bullet hole in a window at a local hotel this week.
JONAS RIDGE — Three people are dead after a Monday afternoon shooting in Jonas Ridge.
A North Carolina man now described as a “serial killer” shot and killed Nancy Rego of Charlotte and poisoned her 88-year-old mother in November 2017, according to federal prosecutors who handled the case. Daniel Printz, a Rutherford County handyman, also killed Gaston County resident Leigh Goodman, 61, in 2018 within days of meeting her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina says. The ...
CONNELLY SPRINGS — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since June 22.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday.
A Granite Falls man is facing two felony charges after a Highway Patrol trooper found him with several catalytic converters.
