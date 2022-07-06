Daily Bible verse - Friday, July 8, 2022

Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away. (Spoken by Jesus.)
—Matthew 24:35
Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property. police said.
Things went south for a man who tried to give a stranger a ride when the stranger hopped in the driver's seat and drove off, police said.
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …
A Morganton man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was accusing a firing a shot at a Boone bar, authorities said.
Towns across Burke County are getting ready to celebrate this year’s Independence Day with fireworks, concerts, parades and more:
Folks of all ages turned up Monday for the town of Glen Alpine’s annual Fourth of July parade. The tradition has been ongoing for more than 60…
Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday. An 83-year-old man was charged.
A Morganton man has been charged with the statutory rape of a child in his custody.
Burke County Public Schools welcomed several directors, principals and assistant principals to new roles for the upcoming school year.
Burke County Health Department recently announced the addition of Dr. Shawn Hamm and Certified Nurse Midwife Sally Soucy and Director of Nursi…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.