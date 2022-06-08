Daily Bible verse - Friday, June 10, 2022

The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to go on the heights.
A 67-year-old woman who has been missing from Charlotte for about two weeks could be in the Linville Gorge.
An 89-year-old woman from Morganton has been reported missing.
A woman who was reported missing from Morganton Wednesday has been found safe in Weaverville.
An armed robber looking for a quick pay day got more than he was bargaining for when the clerk fought back -- with a metal pole.
A man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on multiple chases Saturday.
When the smoke settled, Ethan Beam said he sat in his truck, surrounded by broken glass and canisters of gases expelling their contents along the highway.
Crews reconvened Monday morning to plan further searches for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to have last visited the Linville Gorge area.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators seized more than 50 guns from a man’s home and business last week.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A couple is facing charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in a pair of motel rooms Wednesday.
