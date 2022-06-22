Daily Bible verse - Friday, June 24, 2022

The Lord will keep you from all harm — he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.
—Psalm 121:7-8
The Lord will keep you from all harm — he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.
—Psalm 121:7-8
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A local assistant principal was charged with driving while impaired after a public safety officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a picku…
A wanted parolee convicted of a 1975 Georgia murder was caught Sunday dumpster diving in Morganton.
Records show abatement action has been a long time coming for neighbors of a property on Rockyford Street.
Police are hoping to identify a man they say raised a sledgehammer toward a store employee after he made off with nearly $2,000 worth of items…
Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.
Police said a Morganton man spit on cops when he was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure.
Burke County school administrators are implementing plans to help mitigate the impacts of a national and state teacher morale and retention crisis.
On the heels of its grand opening event last week, NCSSM-Morganton honored a Morganton native for his dedication to the preservation of Africa…
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
President Biden said he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax with a decision possibly coming this week. Here's what it would mean.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.