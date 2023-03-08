Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 10, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LORD will keep you from all harm - he will watch over your life; the LORD will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.—Psalm 121:7-8 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Child on bike seriously injured in crash A child on a bicycle was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on North King Street in Morganton. Man dies in crash near McGalliard Falls VALDESE — A man died hours after a crash Tuesday night near McGalliard Falls. KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions. Fundraiser nets about $1,000 per day for Patton senior hurt in crash Dozens of people have donated to a fundraiser started to help a local high school student through his recovery from injuries from a wreck Saturday. 'Oh My God!': Videos show car nearly hits children getting on N.C. school bus Two children barely escaped being struck by a car at a bus stop Thursday morning and authorities are seeking information on the driver.