Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 11, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 11, 2022

God has saved us and called us to a holy life — not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace. This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time.

—2 Timothy 1:9

