Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 17, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Since the children have flesh and blood, [Jesus also] shared in their humanity so that by his death he might destroy him who holds the power of death — that is, the devil.—Hebrews 2:14 0 Comments Tags The Bible Christianity Religion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Son of late TV mogul, billionaire pays record price for North Carolina mansion The 10,065-square-foot home borders the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore Estate equestrian trails. New business will offer second-hand outdoor gear A new business coming soon to downtown Morganton hopes to help more people get outside with budget friendly, second-hand options for gear. Deputy given Narcan after experiencing overdose-like symptoms during arrest The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was given Narcan after he began suffering overdose-like symptoms during an arrest Friday. Burke County's Most Wanted Name: Jon Alan Hall Lenoir teen charged in fatal crash that killed 67-year-old An 18-year-old from Lenoir has been charged in a fatal crash on March 3 in Caldwell County.