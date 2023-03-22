Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 24, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.—Psalm 46:1-2 0 Comments Tags The Bible Geography Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former mill in Valdese will become apartments VALDESE — An old mill is getting a new life as workforce apartments that should be ready before the end of next year. New Mexican eatery coming to former Harbor Inn building After being empty for about three years, a new restaurant is coming to the former location of the Harbor Inn Seafood in Morganton. Deputies seize moonshine still, gun from man VALDESE — Deputies ended up seizing weapons, ammunition and a moonshine still from a man who asked them to check his house because he thought … City code enforcement looks to prevent homelessness after costly cleanups Cleaning up homelessness recently has become one of the main tasks facing the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer. Burke County's Most Wanted Name: Jon Alan Hall