Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 4, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 4, 2022

He knows the way that I take; when he has tested me, I will come forth as gold. My feet have closely followed his steps; I have kept to his way without turning aside.

—Job 23:10-11

