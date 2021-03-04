 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 5, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Friday, March 5, 2021

Peter replied, "Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. The promise is for you and your children and for all who are far off — for all whom the Lord our God will call."

—Acts 2:38

