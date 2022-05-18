Daily Bible verse - Friday, May 20, 2022

God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them.
—Hebrews 6:10
After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morga…
Have you seen the sinkhole in the parking lot of the Morganton post office lately? Who do you think should be responsible for fixing it?
These results only show votes cast during early voting. Election Day results had not been posted by publication time Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to www.morganton.com for election updates as precinct results file in.
The projected winner of Burke County’s sheriff’s race was clear in a decisive primary.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
Update: The Blakes are safe and have been found, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
VALDESE—UNC Health Blue Ridge is embarking on a period of growth and expansion program called Project Forward: Your Hospital, Your Future. On …
The building that once housed Grandview Baptist Church on the corner of NC 126 and Frank Whisnant Road has been virtually empty for nearly fiv…
Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died. The younger Judd shared the cause of death on "Good Morning America."
