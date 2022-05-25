Daily Bible verse - Friday, May 27, 2022

My dear brothers, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.
—James 1:19
Police are looking to find a man after an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a gas station in Morganton.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morga…
A father and daughter have lost everything after fire engulfed their home and two cars early Sunday morning in eastern Burke County.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
Last week, The Industrial Commons (TIC) was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist with the cleanup of 211 E. Fleming St., former site of the Drex…
Burke County’s property tax rate will likely stay the same but residents in two districts will see an increase in their fire tax rate.
Approximately 238 grams of heroin, 59 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Newton. Two people were arrested on drug charges.
A Granite Falls man was found dead in Lake Hickory after being thrown from a boat in the early morning hours Saturday.
Burke County Public Schools recently announced new appointments within the school system.
